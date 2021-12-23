Danilith Nokere Koerse promise live TV of women's race and equal prize money in 2022

Organisers of Danilith Nokere Koerse have promise live TV of its women's race along with equal prize money in 2022. The last 40km of the women's race will be televised and equal prize money offered at a total purse of €20,500.

"There will be a preview with interviews at the start, then a live of the last 40km, then podium ceremony and interviews," organisers wrote to Cyclingnews on Thursday.

Organisers confirmed that Sporza on Canvas, RTBF and Eurosport will broadcast the women's race live on March 16 in Belgium. The women's race will embark on its fourth edition and will start at 10:15 a.m. local time in Deinze and arrive at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the famous cobblestones of Nokereberg.

"The final of the race, the podium ceremony and the flash interviews after the race, the viewer will not have to miss a thing. We are happy and proud with this new step forward. An additional investment to give women's cycling a bigger platform; good for the riders, for the teams and their sponsors," said Chairman Robrecht Bothuyne.

The women's field will race for a total prize purse of €20,500 whereby €18,800 will be for paid out for the race placings and an additional €1,500 for the QOM prize.

"We want to grow into the Women's WorldTour with our race. Earlier we already increased the starting fees; this year we are increasing the prize money to the level of the men and we will provide a live TV broadcast. In this way we hope to convince the UCI of our candidacy."

Race Director Gil Steyvers has stated that they have received applications from 13 of the 14 Women's WorldTeams to participate, noting that the team of defending champion Amy Pieters, SD Worx, has not applied.

"Only the team of outgoing winner Amy Pieters and Belgium's best rider Lotte Kopecky, SD Worx, is missing from the list for now. To our surprise, to be honest. Such a prize pool and a live broadcast, that is found in few other races. We hope that eventually all teams will appreciate our financial efforts and come to the start with their best riders."

The Women's WorldTeam that have applied include Canyon-Sram, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Human Powered Health, Jumbo-Visma, Liv Racing-Xstra, Movistar, Roland Cogeas Edelweiss, Team BikeExchange-Jayco, Team DSM, Trek-Segafredo, UAE Team and Uno-X Pro Cycling.