Daniel Teklehaimanot animates at the Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubkea) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the attack with Laurens De Vrees (Wanty) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On the fourth stage of the Tour de Suisse, won by Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), 25-year-old Eritrean Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) spent close to 150km riding in the breakaway with Laurens De Vreese (Wanty Groupe Gobert) as was planned by the team.

Related Articles Cavendish wins stage 4 sprint in Tour de Suisse

The duo had a maximum of five minutes on the chasing peloton but with Omega Pharma-Quick Step keen on a bunch sprint finish, they were caught with 10km to go.

MTN-Qhubeka's director sportif Jens Zemke explained that it was a successful day with the team executing its plan by getting Teklehaimanot into the break.

"Our plan was to place Daniel in the leading group today and he did it," Zemke said. "He showed a strong fighting spirit, won the last GPM and and the bunch caught him and his companion with 10km to go. All was prepared for a sprint of the champions."

With the break caught, MTN then worked to set up Gerald Ciolek for the sprint win with Jaco Venter and Jay Thomson protecting the sprinter in the run in. The 2013 Milan-San Remo winner was boxed in having been dropped off by the team with 1.5km to go but finished inside the top-twenty.

The team's GC rider,Sergio Pardilla, finished in the bunch to remain in 12th place overall, 31 seconds down on race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

"We finished 17th with Gerald and Sergio was well protected throughout the day and finished in the bunch," Zemke said.