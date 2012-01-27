Daniel Lloyd to Team IG–Sigma Sport for 2012

Image 1 of 2 Daniel Lloyd shows off the IG - Sigma Sport jersey (Image credit: Team IG - Sigma Sports) Image 2 of 2 Daniel Lloyd and the IG - Sigma Sport Specialized bike for 2012 (Image credit: Team IG - Sigma Sports)

Daniel Lloyd will ride for Team IG–Sigma Sport in 2012. The British Continental-ranked team announced that it has signed the 31-year-old Briton, who last year rode for Garmin-Cervelo.

Lloyd first signed with Cervelo Test Team in 2009, but his contract was not renewed after the past season. “After a few weeks I had accepted that my racing career had come to an end, but I have already been persuaded out of retirement by my good friend Ian Whittingham at Sigma Sport,” he said in the team's press release.

“I'm very excited to join the team as it moves to the next level with the title sponsorship of IG Markets, who are one of the largest sponsors of UK cycling. I'm looking forward to working with them and the team's other partners, and also to passing on my experience to the other riders in the team.”

The team, which added IG Markets as a sponsor this year, is targeting the Tour Series and Premier Calendar events as well as a top 10 finish in the Tour of Britain. It is very much looking forward to Lloyd's participation.

Team director Whittingham said: “Daniel has ridden at the very highest level for the last 4 years putting in some impressive performances in races such as the Tour De France, Giro D'Italia and Tour of Flanders, in the service of some of the biggest names in the sport. The wealth of experience Daniel brings to the team will be crucial as we take the next step on our teams exciting journey.”

“We are very happy to see him return to racing in the UK. The signing of such a strong rider shows the continued development and ambition of Team IG-Sigma Sport. The team is in a strong position to contend throughout the season in the UK’s biggest races,” said Olly Stevens, head of sponsorship for IG Markets.