Cyclo-cross World Cup may visit Czech twice next season

The Czech national cycling federation is keen to hold two cyclo-cross World Cup races during the 2011-2012 season, and the International Cycling Union (UCI) has said it will consider both applications.

Up through this cyclo-cross season, the Czech Republic has always organized one World Cup race. This season, the Czech round was in Plzen. Tabor, host of the 2010 cyclo-cross world championships and regular organizer of a World Cup round in the past, is a second candidate.

"The Czech cycling federation will propose to hold World Cup races in Tabor and Plzen. Both cities are capable of organizing top cyclo-cross events. Tabor has been acknowledged as one of the best ever World Cup organizers. If the UCI agrees, it will be a historical achievement for the Czech Republic," said Cestmír Kalaš, president of the Czech's cyclo-cross commission.

Next Tuesday, the UCI off-road commission will discuss this matter when it is putting together the 2011-2012 cyclo-cross calendar. Peter Van den Abeele, head of the UCI's off-road commission, welcomed the Czech proposal. "Sending several proposals is not forbidden. It's always good to notice that the sport is growing in a country. The Czech Republic also has the current world champion in the elite men's category."

"In the past, we received only one proposal from the Czech cycling federation, but this year, there were two files. It's not an uncommon thing to do as The Netherlands and France have organized two World Cup rounds in the past, too, while Belgium is currently hosting three World Cup rounds," Van den Abeele told Cyclingnews.

In some countries, the organization of one single World Cup switches every year from one venue to the other. For example, Switzerland switches between Wetzikon and Aigle, while France switches between Roubaix, Pont-Château and Nommay. "France - currently with one World Cup round - often sends three applications to the UCI, but there's often only one in line with the regulations, so that's useless," Van den Abeele said.

After discussing the several proposals, the UCI will inform the members of the cyclo-cross commission, which can offer feedback. By the end of January 2011, during the cyclo-cross world championships in Sankt-Wendel, Germany the comitee of UCI directors will then make the final decision.