Cyclo-cross rider Berden suffers hit-and-run accident in training

Belgium's Ben Berden shoulders his bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian cyclo-cross racer Ben Berden is questionable for the cyclo-cross race in Erpe-Mere, Belgium, this weekend after having been hit by a car while training. He suffered a concussion which may keep him out of his first race of the season.

The 34-year-old was out training Tuesday morning when suddenly a car appeared out of nowhere “and knocked my socks off. The person behind the wheel didn't stop, though. He kept on driving,” Berden told the Gazet van Antwerpen.

“I came down heavily on my knee and head. Meanwhile I know I have a concussion,” said the Qin Cycling team rider.

“I hope that I won't have to miss racing this weekend, since it is the start of the professional 'cross season,” he said. “I have a good summer behind me that I hoped to show.”