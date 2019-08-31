Cyclingnews' new look

As you may be aware, earlier this year Cyclingnews moved back to Future Publishing. With that news came the daunting but exciting challenge of transporting the world’s leading authority on professional cycling onto a new platform, the redesign of which we're proud to announce went live on Friday.

With just a few months to prepare and then build the new site, the dedicated development team have not only carried over the existing content (113,371 articles) from almost 25 years' worth of coverage, but they've also built us a reliable and modern content management system (CMS).

The positives of this redesign are potentially massive. Along with an updated and fresher look for both desktop and mobile, the site has become stable and secure with our introduction of HTTPS. We’ve also expanded our tech writing team, and we’ve tapped into Future’s expertise in several key areas that will help the site become even more successful in the coming years.

At the same time, we've kept the main pillars of Cyclingnews – the ones that Bill Mitchell and Gerard Knapp established – at the forefront of our thinking. News, racing, interviews, analysis and live reporting, along with our expanded coverage of women’s cycling, are all included.

Over the coming days and weeks we'll be making the necessary improvements and tweaks to the new site and the design. With that in mind, we’ve set up an inbox where you can write to us and give us your feedback on both the design and where you’d like to see the site go next. You can contact us at redesign@cyclingnews.com.

We’re excited about the redesign, and we hope you are too.

Daniel and the Cyclingnews team