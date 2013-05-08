Cyclingnews is expanding in Australia
Work on the world's leading cycling web site
Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling web site, is looking for candidates across a number of roles based in our office in Sydney, Australia.
Future Publishing Australia is a leading online and magazine publisher in its specialist sectors of Technology, Cycling and Gaming and is part of the Future Group with offices in the UK and US.
As the business embarks on a new phase of growth for its online cycling businesses we need people with a passion for these sectors to join our editorial and media sales teams.
EDITORIAL
To be considered for this role you must have the following:
• Relevant editorial experience in online or print media
• A good knowledge of cycling and ideally a good network of industry contacts
• Ability to source and write concise, timely and accurate news and feature stories.
• Excellent communication skills
• Ideally - HTML skills and familiarity working with Content Management Systems.
• Experience of working pro-actively in a team
• An ability to work flexibly, ‘roll up your sleeves’ and assist with other duties in multi-faceted media business
MEDIA SALES
To be considered for this role you must have the following:
• Experience in media sales
• A passion for, and a strong commercial knowledge of cycling
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
• Experience of working pro-actively in a team
• An ability to work flexibly, ‘roll up your sleeves’ and assist with other duties in multi-faceted media business
Please send your CV with a covering letter via e-mail to Neville.Daniels@futurenet.com with Cyclingnews Editorial or Cyclingnews Media Sales in the subject line.
