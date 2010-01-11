Cyclingnews guide to national cyclo-cross championships
2009-2010 season summary
Most European countries hold their National Cyclo-cross Championships at the beginning of January, while other parts of the world generally run theirs earlier. Listed below are all 2009-20010 national 'cross championships results on Cyclingnews to date.
Austria
January 10, 2010: Full results
Belgium
January 9-10, 2010: Full results, report, photos
Canada
October 10, 2009: Full results, report, photos
Croatia
January 17, 2010: Full results
Czech Republic
December 12, 2009; January 9, 2010: Full results, photos
Denmark
January 10, 2010: Full results
France
January 9-10, 2010: Full results, photos
Germany
January 9-10, 2010: Full results
Italy
January 9-10, 2010: Full results, photos
Japan
December 13, 2009: Full results
Luxembourg
January 10, 2010: Full results
Netherlands
January 9-10, 2010: Full results, report, photos
Poland
January 10, 2010: Full results
Slovakia
December 5, 12, 2009: Full results
Spain
January 9-10, 2010: Full results
Sweden
November 14, 2009: Full results
Switzerland
January 10, 2010: Full results
United States of America
December 10-13, 2009: Full results, report, photos
