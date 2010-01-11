Trending

Cyclingnews guide to national cyclo-cross championships

2009-2010 season summary

Canadian champions Evan Guthrie, Geoff Kabush and Alison Sydor.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Katie Compton (Planet Bike) races to a record sixth consecutive 'cross championship.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) wins the national championship in a heated battle with Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Luna) won the Czech 'cross title.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) repeats his win in his Czech national championships.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jencil, Cyklokros.cz)
Sanne Cant wins the 2010 Belgian Championships

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Eva Lechner (Centro Sportivo Italiano) wins in Milan

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Marco Aurelio Fontana wins the 2010 Italian Cyclo-cross Championships

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Sven Nys pumps his fists in joy after winning the Belgian 'cross title.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Five titles for Francis Mourey

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Lars Boom was dominant in all facets of the race today.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Most European countries hold their National Cyclo-cross Championships at the beginning of January, while other parts of the world generally run theirs earlier. Listed below are all 2009-20010 national 'cross championships results on Cyclingnews to date.

Austria
January 10, 2010: Full results

Belgium
January 9-10, 2010: Full results, report, photos

Canada
October 10, 2009: Full results, report, photos

Croatia
January 17, 2010: Full results

Czech Republic
December 12, 2009; January 9, 2010: Full results, photos

Denmark
January 10, 2010: Full results

France
January 9-10, 2010: Full results, photos

Germany
January 9-10, 2010: Full results

Italy
January 9-10, 2010: Full results, photos

Japan
December 13, 2009: Full results

Luxembourg
January 10, 2010: Full results

Netherlands
January 9-10, 2010: Full results, report, photos

Poland
January 10, 2010: Full results

Slovakia
December 5, 12, 2009: Full results

Spain
January 9-10, 2010: Full results

Sweden
November 14, 2009: Full results

Switzerland
January 10, 2010: Full results

United States of America
December 10-13, 2009: Full results, report, photos