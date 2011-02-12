Cyclingnews forum seeks new moderators

New Cyclingnews.com homepage (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

The Cyclingnews forum is exploding, with new members and hundreds of new postings every day. To help keep things ticking along we are looking for new moderators to help out.

With over 18,000 members, the going can get lively. There are debates over riders' abilities in the Professional road racing forum, as well as threads to virtually every race. And the Clinic – where doping is the topic – it can get really wild at times.

You can check out the forum here, and you must be a registered member to participate.

Being a mod is fun and challenging but it gives you a chance to help regulate matters and be involved in cycling's top fan forum.

We are particularly looking for volunteers from the US and Australia time zones, but those in Europe are also welcome. There are no set hours, but the more time you can bring to the project, the better.

And of course the volunteer moderators can still post their opinions and comments in the forum.

If you are interested, please look at the “Wanted: new moderators” threads in the Professional road racing, Clinic, and About the forum sub-forums.