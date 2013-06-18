Cyclingnews Fantasy Tour de France game now live

Image 1 of 2 Entries are now open for the Cyclingnews Fantasy Tour de France. (Image credit: BikeRadar.com) Image 2 of 2 The peloton on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: AFP)

The Cyclingnews Fantasy Tour de France game is now open for registration. With less than two weeks to go before the 2013 Tour de France kicks off in Corsica, it's your chance to show that you could do a better job than all the other so-called pro team managers picking an unbeatable Tour squad.

You can play for free, limited to one team per entrant. All you need to do is pick nine riders, a team and a bonus stage and you'll have a chance to transfer up to 24 riders during the course of the race.

You score points from stage placings down to 20th, your team scores if one of your riders finishes in the top five on the stage, and you get additional points if your riders finish a stage or retain the yellow or green jersey at the end of a day.

Your team will score double points in your nominated bonus stage. Note that there are no points for the team time trial and no points for the final overall classifications.

Click here for the full list of rules.

Win trips to the Tour, Vuelta and Lanzarote

We've teamed up with Sports Tours International to offer you great prizes if you win. The overall prize is accommodation and hospitality for two at the final weekend of the 2014 Tour de France, and there are also three weekly prizes, including grandstand seats on the Champs Élysées for the final stage of the 2013 Tour de France, a week’s accommodation at Club La Santa in Lanzarote, and a long weekend for two at the 2013 Vuelta a España, taking in the Andalusian mountain stages 8-10.

Note that flights, transfers, insurance, meals, drinks and spending money are not included in the trips.

Click here for the full prize list.

So what are you waiting for? Register now for the Cyclingnews Fantasy Tour de France game.

