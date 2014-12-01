Cyclingnews disables comments due to security concerns

A crash on the final circuits in Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cyclingnews was one of a number of media websites to have been hacked by the Syrian Electronic Army on Thursday. The Independent, Daily Telegraph, OK magazine, the NHL were also reportedly affected.

The cyber attack was to the DNS entry of Gigya, a third party provider that we and a number of other sites use for managing logging in via social media and commenting, which was accessed through the GoDaddy domain registrar.

A small number of readers were redirected to different web addresses and hence saw a message from the SEA popup. No Cyclingnews user data was compromised.

We apologise if your experience with our website was affected during this time. The group apparently exploited a fault with one of Gigya's content delivery networks (CDNs). The issue has now been resolved.

Due to the potential security risk, commenting and login via social media were disabled on Cyclingnews. Still wish to engage in a discussion regarding our content? You will still be able log on to the Cyclingnews forum with your normal username and password.