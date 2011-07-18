Cyclingnews Australia/New Zealand - Advertising Sales Manager required – Sydney, Australia

New Cyclingnews.com team navigation (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

CyclingNews is looking for a versatile, confident, highly organised self starter, to take on the role of Sales Manager, based in our office in Sydney.

Working across our sport portfolio of print and online media, we're seeking an individual with a solid knowledge of the cycling / sport industry in Australia, with the ability to develop new business and nurture relationships in a very competitive market. You'll be able to work autonomously but also contribute as a team player too. You'll demonstrate strong numeracy and literacy skills, tenacity, confidence, commitment, willingness to learn, good personality and sense of humour. You may not currently be in a media sales environment, but you will have a genuine interest in what we do.

So if you're looking to develop a career in the sports industry, then we're keen to hear from you. Please send your CV with a covering letter to Karl Penn, MD, Future Publishing Australia via e-mail to Karl.Penn@futurenet.com with "Cyclingnews Sales Manager position" in the subject line.

Applications close 20th August. You must have the right to live and work in Australia. No agencies please.