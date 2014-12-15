Cyclingnews and BikeRadar staff writer required - Australia

New Cyclingnews.com homepage (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Cyclingnews and BikeRadar, two of the world's leading cycling websites, are looking for an online staff writer based in Sydney, Australia.

The position requires a natural interest in the sport and a willingness to stay informed on cycling-related news and issues. This job assumes five full days working per-week, with allowances for weekends and busy periods such as Grand Tours.

The position is split between both Cyclingnews and BikeRadar with the successful candidate working with editorial teams on both titles. There is also the opportunity to travel to cycling events.

To apply for the position, please click here.

Deadline for applications is 21/12/2014.

Accountabilities:

-The production of UCI and national level race results, plus reports and photography

-Writing and production of news pages, which will involve sub-editing contributed items from Cyclingnews and BikeRadar staff and contributors, as well as press releases and sourcing information from foreign-language outlets

-Deliver quality, relevant and well-written copy as directed by the editor or other senior editorial staffs

-Required to attend functions and races and trade shows on behalf of both titles for the purpose of representing the websites and to report

-Liaise with global teams in Europe and the USA on a regular basis

-On-site and live race coverage when requested

-Write daily news stories, sourcing new and different angles

-Research and write features that are appropriate for the audience

-Develop and maintain productive industry, PR and commercial relationships

-Conduct interviews with key industry contacts

-Assist writing and assembling newsletters

-Uploading copy, photos and product data to the site using the CMS

-Contribute and help manage the Facebook, Google Plus and Twitter presence

Competencies:

-Strong editorial and writing skills

-Excellent communication skills

-A strong technical knowledge in both road and mountain bikes (or at least one)

-Excellent subbing skills and experience

-Basic mechanical and bike maintenance ability and knowledge.

-Experience in cycling media

-Experience in photography

-Excellent time-management skills