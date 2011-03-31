Cycling journalist Bretscher dies at age 72

Swiss journalist and former Cyclingnews correspondent Ernst Bretscher has passed away at the age of 72. He died on March 15 after a long battle against cancer.

Ernst regularly supported Cyclingnews by delivering race results and photos during the website’s infancy.

Born in 1938, Ernst was passionate about cycling from an early age and along with working for Cyclingnews was one of the most respected European cycling journalists.

His funeral took place on March 30.

Everyone at Cyclingnews – past and present - would like to pay their respects and offer their sincere condolences to Ernst’s family.