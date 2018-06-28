Cycling Australia part ways with bike manufacturer BT

Image 1 of 8 Heading towards the Olympics Anna Meares was looking strong at the Australian Track Championships in Adelaide. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 8 Steph Morton, top, and Anna Meares battle in the sprint quarter finals with Meares going through to the semis (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 3 of 8 The Australia quartet at speed (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 8 The Gold Coast velodrome goes wild after Australia sets a new men's team pursuit record (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 8 Scott McGrory won the madison gold with Brett Aitken in the Sydney Olympics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Steph Morton (South Australia) (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 7 of 8 Cameron Meyer (Australia) wins the points race Image 8 of 8 Australia's Cameron Meyer (L) and Callum Scotson compete during the men's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome

After 20 years of working together, Cycling Australia announced the end of its partnership with bike manufacturer BT on Thursday.

“There’s a lot to be proud of on both sides,” Cycling Australia CEO Steve Drake said. “It’s a partnership that has spanned five Olympiads, five Commonwealth Games and 20 World Championships. Many riders have raced their entire careers on a BT bike.

“A casual glance at the names of riders aboard a BT over the journey is a who’s who of Australian track racing. I’d like to personally thank BT for their efforts and development over the many years of this partnership.”

Triumphs aboard the iconic black and yellow Bike Technologies bikes are too numerous to mention, but they include Anna Meares’ Olympic gold-medal rides at the 500m TT in Athens in 2004 and in the sprint at the 2012 Games in London, and all 11 of the Australian’s world titles, while more recently the Australian men’s team pursuit squad rode BTs to become the first to go under the magical 3:50 minutes barrier en route to winning gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

Retired Australian cyclist Scott McGrory used a BT bike to win the Madison at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney with Brett Aitken, and calls them “the best bikes on the velodrome”.

“After the Games, we were fortunate to have been gifted our gold-medal-winning BTs, which in my mind sit along with the medals themselves as a symbol of our greatest success,” said McGrory.

Cycling Australia say that a new bike partner will be announced “shortly”.