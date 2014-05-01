Cycling Australia announces governance reforms
Search under way for new CEO as governing body shapes new foundations
With just 10 days remaining on the second – and final – contract extension for Cycling Australia's (CA) interim CEO Adrian Anderson, cycling's governing body convened in Sydney on Wednesday to decide on critical governance reforms for the ailing and cash-strapped governing body.
