Cycling Australia announces governance reforms

Search under way for new CEO as governing body shapes new foundations

With just 10 days remaining on the second – and final – contract extension for Cycling Australia's (CA) interim CEO Adrian Anderson, cycling's governing body convened in Sydney on Wednesday to decide on critical governance reforms for the ailing and cash-strapped governing body.

