Cusin retires at age 27

Image 1 of 5 Rémi Cusin (Cofidis) wins stage 2 in Aarhus. (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu) Image 2 of 5 Rémi Cusin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 5 Rémi Cusin (Cofidis) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 5 Rémi Cusin (Agritubel) was most aggressive rider for the day. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 5 Rémy Cusin (Agritubel) in the green points jersey. (Image credit: Marie Coffornic)

Rémi Cusin is retiring from the pro ranks at the end of this season. The 27-year-old Frenchman is calling it quits at the end of his sixth season of elite racing.

His current team, IAM Cycling, did not renew his contract and while he thinks that he probably could have found another team, he did not think he would find a spot with "a great team like IAM" according to cyclismactu.net.

Cusin admitted there were also other factors influencing his decision. For example, he found it hard to be on the road so much as the parent of a young child.

"I had six great seasons, but now I want to move on... I leave without regret. My morale is OK," he said. "It was quite an experience."

Cusin took his most memorable win during a stage in the 2011 Tour of Denmark. He was also second in the 2009 GP Samyn. This season, he was third in the Tour de Berne.

He previously rode for Team Type 1-Sanofi (2012), Cofidis (2010-2011) and Agritubel (2008-2009).