Cummings and Pauwels lead Dimension Data at Tour de Yorkshire

Image 1 of 2 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) in green (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)

Dimension Data will be targeting the general classification at the Tour de Yorkshire with Stephen Cummings and Serge Pauwels. The Tour de Yorkshire takes place over three days and will begin in Beverly on April 29.

Cummings, from nearby Merseyside, has been one of the team’s most successful riders during the 2016 season. He won the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico and stage 3 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco earlier this month. Cummings rode the inaugural edition of the Tour de Yorkshire in 2015, finishing 11th overall. Pauwels is making his debut at the three-day race, after a heavy racing programme so far this season.

Completing the team will be Bernie Eisel, Mark Renshaw, Nathan Haas, Nic Dougall, Johann van Zyl and Mekseb Debesay. Eisel, Renshaw, Haas, and Dougall come to the race off the heels of the Tour of Croatia. Eisel, who joined the team last season, is racing in Yorkshire for the first time since the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart.

“I am quite excited to race again in Yorkshire especially after taking part in the Tour de France when it started with three days in Yorkshire. I am really looking forward to the crowds again; they were crazy at the Tour. It's certainly going to be a hard race and at the moment I'm not in the greatest shape as I picked up a cold after the Tour of Croatia,” Eisel said in a team press release.

“I still hope I can recover by Friday for the first stage and be ready to race well. We have a strong group on the start line so let's see what we can bring home. Something else I am looking forward to is finishing the final stage in Middlesbrough. My brother raced the Junior World Championships there back in '89 I think it was, so it is a memorable place for my family.”

Dimension Data for the Tour de Yorkshire: Serge Pauwels, Stephen Cummings, Bernie Eisel, Mark Renshaw, Nathan Haas, Nic Dougall, Johann van Zyl and Mekseb Debesay.