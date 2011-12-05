Crusher in the Tushar back for another helping

Image 1 of 3 A variety of different bicycles were on the front row of the start line of the inaugural edition of the Crusher in the Tushar. Left to right: David "Tinker" Jarez, Tim Johnson, Jeff Louder, Tyler Wren, Nick Frey and Paul Mach. (Image credit: Chris See) Image 2 of 3 Pactimo's Clara Hughes won the women's pro/open division of the Crusher in the Tushar on a 29-inch hard tail mountain bike. (Image credit: Chris See) Image 3 of 3 Tyler Wren of Boo Bicycles crossed the finish line on a cyclo-cross bike to win the men's pro division of the Crusher in the Tushar. (Image credit: Chris See)

The Crusher in the Tushar, a race promoted by recently retired road and mountain bike pro Burke Swindlehurst, will return in 2012 with the Beaver County Travel Council as a new title sponsor. The 69-mile point-to-point off-road race from Beaver, Utah, to the ski resort at Eagle Point will happen on Saturday, July 14.

Last year's inaugural edition attracted 200 racers from 17 states and Canada. Olympian Clara Hughes won the pro women's division while Tyler Wren won the men's division over competition like Tinker Juarez, Tim Johnson, Jeff Louder and Paul Mach.

"It was hugely satisfying to see the race come off the way it did and particularly how much the local community embraced the event," Swindlehurst said. "The Beaver County Travel Council came to me afterwards and said they wanted to play an even larger role for 2012. As a result, the event now has a title sponsor and I couldn't be more thrilled."

As a special thank you to first-year participants, Swindlehurst said riders who registered for the 2011 edition will be given an special early registration opportunity the day before it opens to the general public on Wednesday, January 11, 2012 at 7:00 pm MST.

"In anticipation of a quick sell-out of the limited number of spots (350) available for the 2012 Crusher, I want to show my gratitude to those who supported the event in its first year by giving them a jump on registration," Swindlehurst said. "I like to take care of those who take care of me."

Registered "Crusher" riders from 2011 will receive an email explaining how they can take advantage of the early registration opportunity, Swindlehurst said.

For more information, visit www.tusharcrusher.com.