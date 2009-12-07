Cross country indoor invitational returns to Ray's

Emily Batty won first place at Ray's Indoor MTB Park invitational in 2009. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park)

The second annual Tri-Flow XC Indoor Invitational will return to Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park in Ohio on January 15-17, 2010. In the indoor event, during the heart of the North American winter, pro racers from around the country will test their skills against the course and the clock.

Qualifying runs are set for pros only on Friday morning, January 15. Both the top five men and top five women will advance to the finals. Finals, also done as an individual time trial, will be run the next day, on Saturday,

The finals course will be slightly different than the qualifying course, and at the end of it, men's and women's top five will take home $1000, $800, $400, $200 and $100 each.

On Sunday, Ride with the Pros day, riders can come out for a day of meeting and riding with the pros at the park.

Ray's is also hosting two indoor cross country time trial series. The first is in progress, having started November 14 and running through January 10, 2010. The second will begin on January 23 and go through April 3. The races are held from 7:00 am to 9:00 am on weekends and holidays with eight-15 minute time trial slots available each race day. Racers can sign up for slots online.

For more information, visit www.raysmtb.com.