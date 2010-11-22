Criterium International to stay in Corsica

Image 1 of 4 The Criterium International is being raced on Corsican soil for the first time (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Downing wins the Criterium International stage two sprint (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (BBox Bouygues Telecom) wins stage one at Criterium International (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) in yellow (Image credit: AFP)

The Criterium International race will return to Corsica for the next three years, following its successful debut on the French island this year. It was the first major race on the island since the Tour of Corsica in the late 1980's.

The three-year agreement was signed after “the race formula won over not only the riders but also the organisers, the representatives of the local authorities involved and the local public,” a statement from organisers Amaury Sport Organisation said. Race director Christian Prudhomme recently met with Porto-Vecchio Mayor Georges Mela to sign the three year contract.

The next edition of the race will be held on March 26 and 27, 2011. It will maintain its traditional three-stage, two-day format over the demanding roads of Southern Corsica. There will be one mountain stage, one flatter stage and a short time trial.

This year's edition of the race was won by Pierrick Fedrigo of Bbox Bouygues Telecom, who won the first stage and held on for the overall win. Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) had won it the previous three years as well as in 2004.