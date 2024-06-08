Critérium du Dauphiné: Tao Geoghegan Hart stage 7 non-starter as mass crash fallout continues

Briton one of 8 DNS for ultra-mountainous stage 7 of Critérium du Dauphiné

Lidl-Trek have confirmed that Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart has abandoned the Critérium du Dauphiné as a result of injuries incurred in the mass crash late on stage 5.

Geoghegan Hart was able to complete the first Alpine stage on Friday, but sat up as soon as the final climb, Le Collet d’Allevard, began. He completed the day’s racing in 116th.

