Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 6 highlights - Video

Thomas, Martin, Bardet during stage 6 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pello Bilbao (Astana) won stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné to La Rosiere after the intense 110km of racing across four major cols revealed the real overall contenders for this year’s race.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) defended his race lead, with the Welshman producing a late attack to gain a few extra seconds on his overall rivals.

Thomas finished the stage in second place, 21 seconds down on Bilbao, with Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) in third at 23 seconds back.

Thomas now leads Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) by 1:29, with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) third at 2:01.

Watch the stage 6 video highlights from the Critérium du Dauphiné above.