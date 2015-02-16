Criquielion suffers a stroke

Image 1 of 3 1984 world champion Claude Criquielion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Claude Criquielion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Claude Criquielion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 1984 world champion Claude Criquielion is in critical condition after suffering a stroke. The 58-year-old Belgian is being treated in a hospital in Aalst.

Criquielion was one of the top racers in the world in the 1980s, winning the road world championships in Barcelona, La Flèche Wallonne twice (1985, 1989), and the Tour of Flanders in 1987. He was fifth in the Tour de France in 1986.

Criquielion is perhaps most famous for the finale of the 1988 world championships: the Belgian was in a three-man breakaway with Canadian Steve Bauer and Italian Maurizio Fondreist. Bauer was leading the sprint in the final 200m and Criquielion attempted to pass him near the barriers, but clipped the support and crashed, slowing Bauer and allowing Fondriest to take the win.

Criquielion sued Bauer for assault, claiming the Canadian intentionally steered him into the barriers. It took two years for a court to decide in Bauer's favor.