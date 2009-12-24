Criquielion retires after five-year career

Mathieu Criquielion, son of former World Champion Claude Criquielion, has ended his professional riding career. The 28-year-old was unable to find a team for the 2010 season.

"I entered into negotiations with a team from the ProTour and it looked good, but they suddenly backed off," the Belgian told La Dernière Heure. "I have great memories, but am also disappointed in the environment."

Criquielion turned pro with Landbouwkrediet-Colnago, where his father was team manager, in 2005. He rode for Jartazi in 2007 and 2008, before moving to Willems Verandas this year.

Claude Criquielion raced professionally from 1979 to 1991, and won the road World Championship in 1984. He was team manager at Lotto from 2000 to 2004, and has been manager at Landbouwkrediet since 2005.