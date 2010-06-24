Crested Butte hosting racing and Fat Tire Fest

Image 1 of 3 A rider tests out the race course in Crested Butte, Colorado. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 3 The Mountain States Cup Wildflower Rush will finish here. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 3 Final touches are made to the four cross race course in Crested Butte, Colorado. (Image credit: James Huang)

The fourth round of the Mountain States Cup (MSC) heads to the Wildflower Rush in Crested Butte, Colorado, this weekend, June 26-27. Cross country racers will have 40 miles of challenging singletrack to test their endurance; gravity racers will compete for the Colorado State Championship title in downhill and four cross; and super d contestants will have an all-new course for 2010.

This year, the Wildflower Rush is being held in conjunction with Crested Butte's Fat Tire Bike Week from June 22-27, which includes an expo, clinic, yoga classes, free concert, chainless races and parties.

Cross country and the Fat Tire 40

The pro and Cat. 1 cross country racers will be treated to an epic course while Cat. 2/3 and juniors under 15 will have a proportionately challenging course with singletrack and plenty of climbing. Those looking to go big in the old school way, can compete on the Fat Tire 40 course, which is expected to take 3:15 to 3:30 to complete for pros with some amateurs taking up to six hours.

Super D





"It will have a Leman's start to a doubletrack power climb then a sweet roller to another small power climb followed by a left turn onto the 'LUGE'," said the race director. "This is a fun, fast, flowing singletrack that is quite wide, and I'm sure a few passes will be made. This dumps you onto a road that descends for a short spell and then flattens out. After a sharp left hand turn you will have a short power climb 75 to 100 yards to Westside Trail, a singletrack that will bring you to a double track that brings you to the finish line via a short slightly ascending climb."

"I'd recommend goggles and a face mask as it is going to be a dusty one if you're not out front leading the race."



Downhill / four cross





The downhill course is the same as the 2009 course with a few added rock gardens and a new finishing area with a man-made wooden step down. The trail care crew has put in quite a bit of hours improving the track.

The mountain cross course is all new this year. It will be in the same area as last year, however, numerous changes will allow for more passing and better racing. A new format will eliminate the need for qualifying and allow racers a minimum of four heats.

Hot and dry conditions are predicted for the race weekend with temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 80s (degrees Fahrenheit).