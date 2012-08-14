Creed's Colorado fire sale close to $20,000 goal

Mike Creed will join Kelly Benefit Strategies for the 2011 season. (Image credit: John Segesta)

Colorado resident and cyclist for the Optum Pro Cycling team Mike Creed is close to meeting his goal of raising $20,000 for the Red Cross of Pikes Peak in an auction of cycling gear and memorabilia donated from around the world.

An eBay auction in conjunction with The Pro's Closet has 93 items listed for sale, with the total bids nearing the target goal. All proceeds will benefit those affected by the Waldo Canyon Fire, which burned 29 square miles near the cycling hot bed of Colorado Springs in June and July. The fire left over $350 million in damage, destroyed 346 homes and left two people dead.

The items include a 2009 Tour de France route map and race number signed by Lance Armstrong, a BMC white jersey signed by Tejay van Garderen, George Hincapie's 2005 Discovery Channel Trek time trial frame, jerseys signed by Peter Sagan and more.

All sales will end Wednesday night.