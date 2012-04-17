Countdown to the US Grand Prix of Mountain Biking
First round kicking off in Port Angeles
The 2012 US Grand Prix of Mountain Biking (MTB GP) is set to make its official debut in less than two weeks in Port Angeles, Washington. From April 26-29, the MTB GP, in conjunction with the NW Cup, will host round one of the newest national-level downhill series. The race also doubles as round 1 of the US Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT), a downhill national series run by USA Cycling.
Top domestic and international mountain bike racers will their skills on some of the toughest downhill mountain bike tracks that the United States has to offer. Port Angeles has been the official start to the US gravity season for the past several years.
The Port Angeles MTB GP has attracted an international compilation of the some of the world's top gravity racers including reigning US national series champion Cody Warren (DRD Intense), current World Cup downhill champion Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), Greg Minnaar and Josh Bryceland (both Santa Cruz Syndicate), Mick Hannah (Morewood United), Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox) and justin Leov (Trek World Racing).
The MTB GP official kickoff party will be held on Friday evening at the Vern Burton Gym, with a raffle and "Strength in Numbers" movie premiere.
The series will continue with round 2 at Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont on June 16-17; round 3 at Highland Bike Park in Northfield, New Hampshire on July 7-8 and round 4 at the Stevens Pass Resort in Skykomish, Washington on August 4-5.
For more information, visit www.mtbgp.com or nwcup.com.
Confirmed Teams and riders for US GP of MTB round 1
DRD Intense
Cody Warren
Austin Warren
Jason Memmelaar
Trek World Racing
Aaron Gwin
Justin Leov
Neko Mulally
Santa Cruz Syndicate
Greg Minnaar
Josh Bryceland
Norco International
Bryn Atkinson
Jill Kintner
Transition Racing
Lars Sternberg
Yeti Fox Shox
Jared Graves
Eliot Jackson
Richie Rude
Trevor Trinkino
KHS Bicycles
Logan Bingelli
Kevin Aiello
Quinton Spaulding
Bryson Martin Jr
DIRT Norco
Duncan Riffle
Diamondback Racing
Kyle Thomas
Cove
Mike Sylvestri
Pivot Kenda
Luke Strobel
One Ghost
Art Babcock
Nik Dudukovich
Spencer Mehr
Chappy Fiene
Morewood United
Mick Hannah
Kona Factory
Mitch Delfs
Specialized US Factory
Brad Benedict
Mitch Ropelato
Curtis Keene
