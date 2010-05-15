Costa misses Picardie after training accident

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) waves to the crowd as he signs in (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) has had to miss the Tour de Picardie after being hit by a car on his final training ride before leaving for France earlier this week. The Portuguese rider was not injured, but has been advised to rest for a few days.

While training, “a car knocked me down and fled. It didn't even stop to check on me,” he told biciciclismo.com. "I had to go to hospital and fortunately it appears that I have no serious injury, but it was recommended that I have a few days of rest, so I could not take the flight and will not ride Picardie. "

The 23-year-old was to have been his team's captain at the French stage race. Last week, he finished second overall in the 4 Days of Dunkirk.