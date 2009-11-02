Costa awarded Olympic grant

Rui A. Da Costa (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage three in Guachochi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The government of Portugal announced the names of 82 men and women from 16 sports who will be recipients of a grant for the 2012 London Olympic Games. Among the athletes to be provided financial assistance was 23-year-old Caisse d'Epargne rider Rui Costa, the only cyclist to be selected.

Costa turned professional in 2007 with Portugal's Benfica team and remained with the squad through the 2008 season. Costa finished fifth in the U23 world road race championship and eighth in the U23 world time trial championship in Varese, Italy.

Costa made his ProTour debut with Spain's Caisse d'Epargne team in 2009. With Caisse d'Epargne Costa won the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, the GP Credito Agricola and a stage of the Vuelta a Chihuahua. Costa also won the Vuelta a Chihuahua's mountains classification.

