Coronavirus: Kwiatkowski offers apartments in Poland for doctors and nurses

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) is making several apartments he owns in Toruń, Poland available for healthcare workers to use as they fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Pole announced the move via a Facebook post on Sunday.

The idea behind giving up places to stay was rooted in doctors and nurses fearing carrying the virus with them and infecting their families, wrote Kwiatkowski.

"There are no words to thank the medical services for their work," he wrote.

Nothing sums up the difficulty of the situation more than the breaking voice of Michał Zaleski, mayor of Toruń, who spoke to Onet Rano [a Polish morning television show].

"Like him, I love this city, and I would like to help. I have a few apartments to share in the centre of Toruń.

"Perhaps some doctors, nurses and other employees are afraid to return to their apartments for fear of the health of their loved ones. Or maybe you need to bring new medical services to the city.

Kwiatkowski announced on Monday morning that the apartments had been fully equipped and would be available to use from Tuesday. He also shared an offer from real estate company AP Toruń, who are making the same move.

"Regarding my apartments for medical employees, a few answers to questions that have come up.

"The offer applies to every medical employee: doctors, nurses, medical professionals. I share the apartments free of charge, of course. We are just finishing the last necessary elements of equipment and the apartments will be available from Tuesday."