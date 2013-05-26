Cooper sidelined by illness at Nove Mesto World Cup

Image 1 of 3 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) in action. (Image credit: Alan Ofsoski) Image 2 of 3 New Zealand national champion Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 3 Anton Cooper on his way to a win (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Fans and followers of Anton Cooper will have to wait another three weeks to see how the junior world champion stacks up against his U23 rivals. The New Zealander, who was suffering from a stomach bug at last weekend's World Cup in Albstadt, Germany, had to sit out the Nove Mesto, Czech Republic round on Saturday.

The Cannondale Factory Racing rider continues to fight a virus and reported that his health was not good enough to ride at Nove Mesto Na Morave.

"After a visit to the doctor, it was clear that my health is not good enough to race," Cooper said. "I am gutted, but it's obvious that rest is needed if I hope to be 100 percent again by Val di Sole in three weeks time."

The next round of the World Cup is in Val di Sole, Italy, in mid-June.