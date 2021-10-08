Continental reveals all-yellow Terra Trail gravel tyre to celebrate its 150th anniversary

Continental is celebrating 150 years in business with a limited-edition uniquely detailed OPEN New U.P. gravel bike finished with a 'Continental yellow' paint job. The bike will be limited to only 150 units and each bike will be individually numbered and badged with its own bike passport.

The OPEN New U.P. gravel frame is finished with a unique colourway and rolling at each end, are some Terra Trail tyres, these are Continental's best gravel tyres and the ones fitted come in brand colour – yellow. These Continental tyres really complete that limited-edition look, with a 40mm casing width and orange-cream special edition colour. The style statement rubber is mounted on handbuilt RAVeL carbon wheels.

(Image credit: Continental)

Shimano all-terrain bits and a dropper post

Shimano's GRX gravel groupset was chosen for this Continental celebratory edition build. The drivetrain sees a 40T chainring matched to an 11-42T cassette, with Shimano GRX disc brakes delivering rider control, on those loose and tricky descents.

Recognising that great gravel bikes deserve on-the-fly seat height adjustment, the Continental OPEN New U.P. fits a Crankbrothers Highline dropper post. Seated rider comfort is provided by a Fizik Terra Argo X3 saddle.

Available in four sizes (small, medium, large and extra-large), the OPEN New U.P. Limited Edition Continental Anniversary Bicycle retails for €4,200.

Jan-Niklas Jünger, Continental's road cycling tyre product manager, is understandably excited about the brand's limited edition birthday bike.

"We wanted to give our award-winning Terra series a truly unique look by incorporating our Continental signature colour. Gravel, still a young segment, allowed us to immortalise our passion for mobility with an exclusive bike collaboration."