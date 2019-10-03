Conti, Peters and Warbasse sign contract extensions

UAE Team Emirates have re-signed Valerio Conti to a two-year deal that will take the 26-year-old through the 2021 season, while French team AG2R La Mondiale moved to secure the services of 2019 Giro d'Italia stage winner Nans Peters and American Larry Warbasse.

Conti has been with the UAE team Emirates program since the Lampre days, first signing with the team as a trainee in 2013. Conti won a stage of the Vuelta a Espana in 2016, but the Italian has proven to be a valuable domestique over time. His experience will be a big boost as the team adds a stable of young riders to back up 2019 Vuelta podium finisher Tadej Pogacar.

"I am very happy to tie my future to UAE Team Emirates," Conti said in a statement provided by the team. "I hope to return in the next two seasons and re-find the good form I had in the first part of 2019.

"I feel fortunate to be involved in such a project, which is growing each year and adding a lot of great riders. This is special, as is the enthusiasm and atmosphere we have in the team."

AG2R La Mondiale's Peters, 25, took the biggest win of his career this year during stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia, soling to the summit finish in Antholz ahead of Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott). He's been with the French team since 2017, and his new deal will take him through 2022.

Warbasse, the 2017 US champion, won a stage at thee Tour de Suisse in 2017 with Aqua Blue Sport and fitted in well with his new team during his first year in the French programme. The 29-year-old signed another one-year deal.

"Really happy to announce I will be staying at @AG2RLMCyclisme for another year," Warbasse wrote in Twitter. "Looking forward to continuing this cycling journey and getting everything I have out on the road. But first, a few more beautiful races in Italy to finish off 2019!"

Heureux de poursuivre l'aventure les 3 prochaines saisons avec @AG2RLMCyclisme. Merci à @VincentLavenu73 pour sa confiance ! pic.twitter.com/eySP8but0DOctober 3, 2019