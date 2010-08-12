Contador's triple crown claim crushed by Schleck

Image 1 of 3 Tour de France runner up Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador (Astana) on the road to Paris (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Bjarne Riis waited patiently outside as his riders were presented (Image credit: Richard Tyler)

Andy Schleck has shot down the claims by soon-to-be former team manager Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador that the Spaniard could win three Grand Tours in one season.

The Luxembourger finished second to Contador at both the 2009 and 2010 editions of the Tour de France, with the Spanish star taking the place left in Riis' Saxo Bank outfit by the departure of the younger Schleck and his brother Frank, just weeks after securing his third Tour title.

After the announcement that Contador would be riding for Riis' team - to be called Saxo Bank-Sungaard next season - the experienced Danish manager made the claim that his star recruit could win the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España in one season, a claim Contador tempered by labelling it "a dream".

Speaking to Norwegian online daily Verdens Gang after finishing second to Edvald Boasson Hagen in Tuesday's Oslo GP, Schleck expressed his doubts about the validity of the claim and the possibility of Contador achieving the "dream".

"I do not think Contador can do it," said Schleck. Pressed to explain the reasons behind his statement, the young Luxembourger smiled knowingly and replied, "I think it's just not possible."

Asked whether the same 'triple crown' could be a personal goal, Schleck hastily said, "No, no, no".

Schleck's destination for 2011 - a new Luxembourg-based team run by former Saxo Bank staff member Kim Andersen - is yet to announce a sponsor or a list of recruits for its debut season.