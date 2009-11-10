Contador's manager denies mega-contract offer from Astana

Spain's Alberto Contador enjoying a vacation in Curaçao (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador has not received an offer for some eight million euro a year from Team Astana, according to his brother and manager, Fran.

Related Articles Astana offer Contador up to €8 million per year

"It's totally false, I do not know where it came from or who was interested in spreading this," he told AS.

Fran Contador said that the amount under discussion was “not even half that amount” and that the talks concerned only the one year left on Alberto's contract. “Astana is a new team, with other riders and other staff. The only thing that doesn't change is the sponsor.”

If Spain's Contador does stay with Astana it will only be for one year, said Fran.

The Belgian media had reported earlier that Astana offered Contador a new contract worth up to eight million euro a year for four years.

The rider is enjoying a vacation in Curaçao following Sunday's race, which he won, while his manager has been working “on all the options.” He said that “Alberto returns on Thursday and will have time to decide.”

Contador won this year's and the 2007 Tour de France. Last year, he won the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed