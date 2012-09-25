Contador to end season at Giro di Lombardia

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador salutes the crowd in Madrid having sealed his second Vuelta win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador (Spain) pushes the pace on the Cauberg. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador (Spain) suffered throughout the TT (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following his 2012 Vuelta a España victory and his solid performance at the Limburg World Championships, Alberto Contador will be ending his season with the Giro di Lombardia this Saturday. The Spaniard's press officer Jacinto Vidarte confirmed to Cyclingnews that the 'race of the falling leaves' in Northern Italy will be Contador's last competition this year, which started only at the beginning of August following the rider's doping suspension.

Contrary to what had initially been envisaged, Contador will not line up in in the Giro del Piemonte prior to 'Il Lombardia' this week-end. Instead, the Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank rider will be taking part in Milan-Turin on Wednesday to prepare for the final 2012 World Tour event on European soil.

Vidarte also confirmed that the Grand Tour winner will be staying in Italy on Sunday to attend the official 2013 Giro d'Italia presentation.

The Danish team has announced the following line-ups for the Italian races:

Milan-Turin (September 26): Alberto Contador, Manuele Boaro, Anders Lund, Rafal Majka, Mads Christensen, Bruno Pires, Chris Sorensen and Matteo Tosatto.

Giro del Piemonte (September 27): Manuele Boaro, Mads Christensen, Anders Lund, Rafal Majka, Bruno Pires, Nicki Sorensen, Matteo Tosatto and Troels Vinther.

Giro di Lombardia (September 29): Alberto Contador, Manuele Boaro, Rafal Majka, Sérgio Paulinho, Bruno Pires, Chris Sorensen, Nicki Sorensen and Matteo Tosatto.