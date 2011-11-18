Contador to attend CAS hearings next week

Three-time Tour champion Alberto Contador at the presentation of the 2012 Tour de France route. (Image credit: AFP)

Alberto Contador will appear personally at the hearing of his case next week before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). He will not be speaking to the press, though, and it was not clear whether he would testify.

“He will go there, but we don't yet know exactly when,” his spokesman Jacinto Vidarte told the dpa news agency. “Neither Alberto nor his lawyers will give a statement when they appear in Lausanne.”

CAS will hold hearings concerning Contador from Monday, November 21, through Thursday, November 24. The court is hearing appeals by the International Cycling Union and the World Anti-Doping Agency relating to the decision by the Spanish cycling federation not to suspend him for his positive test for Clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France.

Contador's lawyers are expected to call 13 witnesses, including three teammates and numerous expert witnesses.

The Court's decision is expected to be announced sometime in January 2012.

