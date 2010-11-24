Contador to attend Saxo Bank-Sungard training camp

Image 1 of 3 An ecstatic Alberto Contador (Astana) has won his third Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador attacks Andy Schleck near the fog-shrouded summit of the Tourmalet. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Saxo Bank team manager Bjarne Riis (Image credit: AFP)

Team Saxo Bank-Sungard has confirmed that Alberto Contador will attend the team’s first training camp that begins on Sunday at the Playitas resort on Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.

Contador has been temporarily suspended from racing following his positive test for Clenbuterol at the Tour de France but the UCI has given him the okay to train with his new team as he awaits his disciplinary hearing with the Spanish Cycling Federation.

Following the departure of many of the leading riders from this year’s squad, the 25 riders in the new-look Saxo Bank-Sungard team will spend two weeks together, mixing training with team building activities.

"I'm really proud of this group of riders, and I'm very much looking forward to begin working with these guys, so we are perfectly ready for next year," team owner Bjarne Riis said in a statement issued by the team.

"It's an incredibly important camp for the team and our entire organization. It is the first time that we all get together and it’s a great chance to get to know each other. This is where we create the complete foundation for our organization. Therefore, we will continue to work with our team building at Playitas.”

Riis insisted there was no problem with Contador attending the camp.

“I think it is important that we all remember that Alberto is not guilty until a judgement is made that indicates otherwise,” he said. “This has been the message from the UCI, and I think we should all respect that. We have also met with the UCI, and they have assured us that there are no problems in taking Alberto to our team building camp.”

Saxo Bank-Sungard will have a roster of 25 riders, with Italy’s Matteo Tosatto the final signing for 2011.

Also joining the team are Nick Nuyens, Brian Vandborg, Australia’s David Tanner and Volodymir Gustov. Contador has brought three teammates with him from Astana: Jesus Hernandez, Daniel Navarro and Benjamin Noval.

Full 2011 Saxo Bank-Sungard roster:

Juan Jose Haedo (Argentina)

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Argentina)

Richie Porte (Australia)

David Tanner (Australia)

Baden Cooke (Australia)

Nick Nuyens (Belgium)

Michael Mørkøv (Denmark)

Kasper Klostergaard (Denmark)

Mads Christensen (Denmark)

Brian Vandborg (Denmark)

André Steensen (Denmark)

Jonas Aaen (Denmark)

Chris Anker Sørensen (Denmark)

Nicki Sørensen (Denmark)

Jonathan Bellis (Great Britain)

Matteo Tosatto (Italy)

Manuele Boaro (Italy)

Laurent Didier (Luxembourg)

Marycz Jaroslaw (Poland)

Alberto Contador (Spain)

Benjamin Noval (Spain)

Daniel Navarro (Spain)

Jesus Hernandez (Spain)

Gustav Larsson (Sweden)

Volodimir Gustov (Ukraine)

