Contador says his knee is feeling better

Marianne Vos, winner of the Giro Donne, and Giro d'Italia champion Alberto Contador met after the Tour de France stage 10 (Image credit: Alberto Contador)

One day on from the Tour de France rest day, defending champion Alberto Contador is feeling better about the state of his injured knee after having passed the 10th stage to Carmaux without incident.

The Saxo Bank Sungard leader said his knee was a little bit tender at the start of the stage, but over the course of the day things improved.

"I'm feeling better and better. At the beginning of the stage, I wasn't sure what to think but as the stage progressed my knee was feeling less sore.

"In the last climb we were going so fast, there was a split in the peloton and I was a little bit in back, but I was able to go to the front, and this is good because [it means] the legs are OK."

"Hopefully, another day in the peloton can make me ready for the big climbs. My overall goal remains the same - overall victory in Paris,"

Following the stage, the winner of this year's Giro d'Italia took time out to pose for photos and meet with the winner of the women's Giro, Marianne Vos.

He later paid tribute to the Dutch champion, who is also the UCI number one and World Cup leader, and has claimed no fewer than 27 race wins so far this season. "Great visit today of @marianne_vos Giro's winner and of everything she wants!"