Contador calls for end of defamatory news

Alberto Contador was easy to spot in his yellow kit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador called for both a quick decision in the case involving his failed doping test and for an end to "defamatory news items" about him. The 27-year-old Astana racer issued a statement through his press agent on Friday afternoon. The original news of his positive test broke on September 30, opening the floodgates for subsequent related news items published throughout the global media.

"The rider asks the sport authorities and especially (the UCI) to provide a quick resolution of this case, as this is the best way to end the speculation and the publication of false and defamatory news about him," read a statement from Contador's press agent Jacinto Vidarte on Friday, according to Reuters.

"The legal team of Alberto Contador will take legal actions against defamatory information published so far by various media and websites, due to their absolute lack of veracity," the statement continued. "Additionally, they will proceed in the same way with any defamatory information that will be published in the future."

The three-time Tour de France winner tested positive for a small amount of clenbuterol in a doping control performed during the Tour de France on July 21. Since the positive test result was announced, Contador has consistently maintained his innocence regarding any doping claims. He cited contaminated meat consumed while at the Tour de France as the cause of the banned substance in his body.

"Alberto Contador reiterates that the clenbuterol found in the analysis of the last Tour de France was solely caused by food contamination and in no case has he resorted to an autologous or any other method of doping," the statement said.