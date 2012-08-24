Contador: I’m still a bit ring-rusty

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) finishes up (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

After an mixed first seven days of the Vuelta, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) says that he is still banking on the third week to show his top condition. The Spaniard performed well on Arrate and Ezcaray, attacking no less than seven times on the Basque climb, but lost out on the Fuerte del Rapitan on Thursday.





“Rather than being scared of any of my rivals, I respect them. But the important thing is what I do, not what they do.”