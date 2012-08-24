Contador: I’m still a bit ring-rusty
Spaniard waiting for more details on Armstrong case
After an mixed first seven days of the Vuelta, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) says that he is still banking on the third week to show his top condition. The Spaniard performed well on Arrate and Ezcaray, attacking no less than seven times on the Basque climb, but lost out on the Fuerte del Rapitan on Thursday.
“Rather than being scared of any of my rivals, I respect them. But the important thing is what I do, not what they do.”
