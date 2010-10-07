Astana have receipt for Contador's steak says cook

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador made an emotional plea of innocence during his press conference (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates his third Tour win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The cook who prepared the steak that Alberto Contador believes contained the Clenbuterol that caused his positive test at the Tour de France has said that he has no doubt about the Spaniard's innocence of any doping offence. Paco Olalla, who runs the El Palacete restaurant in Peñaranda de Duero, near Burgos in north-east Spain, has also revealed that Contador's Astana team still hold the receipt of purchase for the much-discussed steak.



