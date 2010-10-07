Trending

Astana have receipt for Contador's steak says cook

Explains "string of coincidences that resulted in this mess"

Image 1 of 3

Alberto Contador made an emotional plea of innocence during his press conference

Alberto Contador made an emotional plea of innocence during his press conference
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates his third Tour win

Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates his third Tour win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The cook who prepared the steak that Alberto Contador believes contained the Clenbuterol that caused his positive test at the Tour de France has said that he has no doubt about the Spaniard's innocence of any doping offence. Paco Olalla, who runs the El Palacete restaurant in Peñaranda de Duero, near Burgos in north-east Spain, has also revealed that Contador's Astana team still hold the receipt of purchase for the much-discussed steak.

Related Articles

Alberto Contador suspended over traces of clenbuterol from Tour de France test

Contador press conference: Tour de France winner blames food for positive test

Contador's scientific expert De Boer details defense