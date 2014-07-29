Commonwealth Games: Hoskins hoping to continue Australian dominance in road race

Image 1 of 4 Melissa Hoskins in race mode. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 A smile from Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) after her win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 4 Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) was the best young rider after stage 1 (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 4 Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) is the new race leader (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The Australian cycling team is riding on a wave of confidence, after taking home 18 medals on the track at the Commonwealth Games. Melissa Hoskins helped her teammate to gold in the scratch race and will be looking to bring the good feeling into the road events this week.

"We finished last night on such a high, especially with Matt [Glaetzer] finishing off the Keirin with a gold medal. It was fantastic and the team had such a good vibe and buzz. We want to carry that through," she told Cyclingnews from her base at the Athletes' Village. "I just hope that it finishes off on a high on Sunday.



