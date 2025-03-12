Colourful gains? Rainbow socks a tactical innovation for XDS-Astana in Paris-Nice TTT

By published

Each member of the team wore different coloured overshoes and gloves during stage 3’s team time trial

XDS Astana Team&#039;s riders cycle during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 28,4 km team time trial between Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit and Nevers, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
The multicoloured accessories on show (Image credit: Getty Images)

XDS-Astana’s already colourful kit had an extra rainbow flair during the stage 3 team time trial in Paris-Nice on Sunday, with each rider sporting different coloured overshoes and socks – pinks, greens and yellows rather than their usual white.

But this bright accessory wasn’t just a fashion accessory, in fact it was a practical idea from the team’s new performance engineer and retired time trial specialist Alex Dowsett.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

