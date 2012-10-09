Colombian government to continue support of Colombia Coldeportes

Image 1 of 3 The Colombia - Coldeportes before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The Colombia - Coldeportes team is ready to race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Colombia Coldeportes (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

The Colombian government has confirmed that it would continue to support Colombia Coldeportes as a Professional Continental team in 2013. The team was not listed by the UCI as having applied for a renewal of its licence but the team's future seems assured.

Coldeportes, the national government institute for sports, is putting together the collateral payment required by the UCI. Director Andres Botero told El Tiempo.com that while there are problems at the moment, “The Government's intention is that the project continues.”

Team general manager Claudio Corti said that the team will submit all required documentation to the UCI as required. "Coldeportes promised to deliver what is needed to continue. The deadline is the 18th of October," said Corti.

The Colombian Cycling Federation confirmed that the government will continue to support the team. Coldeportes "has every intention of continuing with the objective that the project reach an invitation to the Giro d'Italia and later the Tour de France,” president Jorge Ovido Gonzalez said.

It is now only a question of securing the 550,000 Euro collateral “and attach other documentation. What remains is to agree to finalize everything. We need to work on the project and all the commissioned parties are moving in the same direction," he said.