Cofidis strengthen Viviani sprint train with arrival of Jempy Drucker

Luxembourg's Jean-Pierre 'Jempy' Drucker has signed a one-year contract with French WorldTour team Cofidis, where he can expect to work in Elia Viviani's sprint train and for Guillaume Martin at stage races, but will also get his own chances when it comes to the Classics.

The 34-year-old joins following two seasons riding in the service of Peter Sagan at Bora-Hansgrohe, and previously spent four seasons at BMC, with whom his victories included the RideLondon-Surrey Classic in 2015 and a stage of the Vuelta a España in 2016.

Drucker is a true all-rounder – as capable working as part of a sprint train as he is on the cobbles at the Classics. He was also the Luxembourg time trial champion in 2017, and it's his skills on all terrains and his ability to work for team leaders on a number of fronts that appears to have attracted Cofidis.

"We're delighted to welcome Jempy to Cofidis," said general manager Cédric Vasseur in a press release on Friday. "He's an experienced rider who will have an important role to play all season long.

"During the 2020 season, we noticed that we were missing an element of Elia Viviani's sprint train, as well as in race situations when echelons form," he continued. "Jempy has all the qualities required to fill that role and so help the team's leaders. He's also an experienced Classics rider, and will be one of our main riders for those races next season."

Drucker said that he was looking forward to taking on such a varied role and assisting his teammates as much as he can.

"I'm a very versatile rider, and so will be able to help Elia Viviani in the sprints, but also support Guillaume Martin in stage races if he is aiming for a place in the overall standings," he said.

"Cofidis is a great team with a long history in cycling, and which has some quality riders on the roster. It's important for a team to have riders who really know how to race in the peloton when things get a little nervous, and who are able to read a race well," Drucker said. "I can't wait to join the team, and to be able to give everything for my new teammates."