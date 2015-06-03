Cofidis backing Bouhanni at Critérium du Dauphiné

Image 1 of 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 7 Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 7 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 7 Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) on the start line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 7 Nicloas Edet (Cofidis) (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 7 Tro Bro Leon podium (l-r): Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) and Florian Sénéchal (Cofidis) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 7 of 7 Julien Simon (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

French Pro-Continental team Cofidis have announced its eight-rider squad for the Critérium du Dauphiné with the ambition of delivering Nacer Bouhanni to stage win success. Bouhanni, who joined Cofidis from FDJ at the end of last year, will be looking for his fourth win of the season after victories at the Circuit Cycliste Sarthe-Pays de la Loire and the GP de Denain Porte du Hainaut.

Bouhanni posted three straight second places at Bayern Rundfahrt last month and with the support of Geoffrey Soupe and Christophe Laporte at the eight-stage Dauphiné, the 24-year-old will also be using the race to fine tune his sprinting before the Tour de France in July with stage 2 suited to his characteristics.

Dani Navarro is yet to finish a stage race in 2015 but will be hoping to match his ninth place overall at the 2014 edition of the race as he leads the GC ambitions of the team. Navarro has had success at the French WorldTour event in the past having finished fifth at the 2013 Dauphiné and claimed his maiden professional victory in 2010 in Grenoble. Luis Angel Maté will provide support to his compatriot in the mountains, and alongside Julien Simon offers Cofidis options for infiltrating breakaways.

Mountains classification winner at the Tour de Yorkshire, Nicolas Edet, has also been selected for the race.

Cofidis for the 2015 Critérium du Dauphiné: Nacer Bouhanni (Fra), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Daniel Navarro (Esp), Florian Senechal (Fra), Julien Simon (Fra), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) and Luis Angel Maté (Esp).