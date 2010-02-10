Coenen dies after brain tumor

Image 1 of 2 Belgian Mountain Biker Davy Coenen at the GP Roel Paulissen (Image credit: www.mtb-kalender.nl) Image 2 of 2 Davy Coenen won the 2008 GP Roel Paulissen. (Image credit: www.mtb-kalender.nl)

Mountain biker Davy Coenen died on Tuesday from the effects of a brain tumor. The 29-year-old was surrounded by family when he passed away in his home in Neerpelt according to Belgium's De Standaard paper.

Coenen was diagnosed with the tumor one year ago, and he underwent various treatments, including surgery and radiation, until one month ago, when doctors said there was nothing more they could do.

The Belgian won the Benelux Cup and the Flanders Cup and had set the 2012 Olympic Games in London as his goal. He finished third in the Belgian championships in 2007 behind Sven Nys and Filip Meirhaeghe.

Mountain bike marathon World Champion and fellow Belgian Roel Paulissen was saddened to hear the news. "He was too young to leave this world... . We will always remember you, Davy," wrote Paulissen in a Facebook post

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to the friends and family of Davy Coenen.