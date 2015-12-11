Cobbled together: A look back at the 2015 Cobbled Classics - gallery

Image 1 of 52 Rudi Selig clears the mud from his eyes after a crash during Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 52 There were plenty of fans out for Bradley Wiggins during Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 52 Peter Sagan gets a push from his teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 52 Alexander Kristoff outsprinterd Niki Terpstra to win the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 52 Floortje Mackij wins the women's Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 52 There were podium boys for Floortje Mackij at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 52 The weather was not on the side of the riders at the men's Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 52 An unhappy looking Mark Cavendish at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 52 The wind takes Geraint Thomas by surprise during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 52 Riders gather themselves after a crash at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 52 A wet and windy Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 52 Fabian Cancellara in obvious pain after crashing at E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 52 Geraint Thomas wins E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 52 One of the banners deflates at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 52 The pace during the Tour of Flanders strings the peloton out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 52 A fan waves a French flag during Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 52 John Degenkolb gets his cobble for winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 52 Lars Boom with his family at the end of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 52 This level crossing was one of the most controversial moments of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 52 Peter Sagan caught short (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 52 Elisa Longo Borghini digs deep during the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 52 Unlike her attack, Elisa Longo Borghini's Tour of Flanders podium celebrations were a bit early (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 52 A Stijn Devolder fan during the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 52 Bruges fills with cycling fans ahead of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 52 Alexander Kristoff gets aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 52 Iljo Keisse goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 52 Geraint Thomas attacks his break companions at E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 52 Paris-Roubaix was Bradley Wiggins' final race in Team Sky colours (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 52 Roy Curvers celerates with John Degenkolb after the latter won Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 52 Sep Vanmarcke, Greg Van Avermaet and Zdenek Stybar ride together during Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 52 As the peloton take to the bike path, Ian Stannard takes the trickier cobbled route (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 52 Lukasz Wisniowski takes a tumble during the windy Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 52 Gert Steegmans heads for the canal at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 52 A muddy Niki Terpstra after finishing second at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 52 Alexander Kristoff's son clings to his leg on the podium of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 52 The podium at E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 52 Fabian Cancellara tries to continue E3 Harelbeke after crashing heavily (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 52 Jelle Wallays is emotional after winning Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 52 The peloton on the Pont Gibus sector of cobbles (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 52 Elisa Longo Borghini after winning the Tour of Flanders Image 41 of 52 Maciej Bodnar ends up in a ditch at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 52 Jelle Wallays on the podium after Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 52 Mark Cavendish hugs Lukazs Wisniowski after he wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 52 Tom Boonen and Maarten Wynants attack at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 52 Mark Cavendish outsprints Alexander Kristoff at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 52 Iris Slapendel at the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 52 Anna van der Breggen beats Ellen van Dijk to win the women's Omloop Het Niewsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 52 Tom Boonen leads up the Taaienberg as one of his teammates tries to make it back into the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 52 Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra look behind them to see Ian Stannard has infiltrated their group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 52 Tayler Wiles drives up the Paterberg Image 51 of 52 Lizzie Armistead on the Oude Kwaremont Image 52 of 52 Nairo Quintana took to the cobbled for the first time in 2015 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The cobbled classics gave us some of the best racing this season, in fact it gave us three of the top five one-day races in this year’s Cyclingnews Reader Poll.

It all kicked off with the double header of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, won by Ian Stannard and Mark Cavendish respectively, at the beginning of March. After a brief lull for some of the early-season stage races, things amped up at Dwars door Vlaanderen, which saw Nairo Quintana take to the cobbles for the first time.

Geraint Thomas put himself forward as a favourite for the monuments a little further down the line with his win at E3 Harelbeke. The same race marked the end of Fabian Cancellara’s campaign when he crashed and broke two vertebrae.

Gent-Wevelgem caused controversy as riders were blown across the road and into the canal in horrible conditions. The eventual winner Luca Paolini would later court controversy himself when he tested positive for cocaine. The women’s race garnered attention for a very different reason. As well as the exciting action, it also saw winner Floortje Mackaij greeted by podium boys.

After several weeks of build-up, the major goals Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix came at the start of April. Elisa Longo Borgini got things off to a cracking start with an impressive solo victory in the women’s Flanders race. The men’s event came down to a two-way duel between Niki Terpstra and Alexander Kristoff, with the Norwegian coming out victorious.

At Paris-Roubaix, John Degenkolb’s never-say-die attitude saw him bridge the gap to a threatening looking escape to seal victory in a sprint in the Roubaix velodrome.

Flick through the gallery above to relive the 2015 cobbled classics season.